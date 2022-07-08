AUSTIN (KXAN) — A family-run mainstay in south Austin celebrated 70 years in business Thursday.

The iconic Matt’s El Rancho has been around since the 1950s. The classic Tex-Mex restaurant marked its anniversary with a live show from local Latin music group, El Tule.

KXAN’s Robert Hadlock got to tour the local landmark. He’s been dining at Matt’s since 1974 and got to know the history of the business.

Matt and Janie Martinez first opened Matt’s El Rancho on East First Street and San Jacinto Boulevard on July 7, 1952. It was a much smaller spot compared to its current location on South Lamar Boulevard — back then, it only seated 40 people.

Janie took care of the kitchen and cooking each dish from scratch, while Matt tended to customers.

Since then, the restaurant has grown to employ over 200 people — some of them sticking around for more than 30 years.

Over seven decades, the business never changed out of family hands. Matt’s is still owned and managed by Matt and Janie’s daughters: Gloria Reyna, Cecilia Muela, Cathy Kreitz and daughter-in-law Estella Martinez.

“All of us have worked in the restaurant from the time we were very young,” Reyna said.

The restaurant has gained notoriety in Texas, being named one of the “10 Most Iconic Restaurants in Texas” by the Houston Chronicle. Its reputation even stretches further than that.

“Lots of celebrities come, lots of them. When they’re in town, they hear about our great food and margaritas, and they come and join us,” Reyna said.

Matt’s El Rancho is located at 2613 S. Lamar Blvd.