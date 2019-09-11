Iconic Austin Tex-Mex eatery El Patio gets new life, set to reopen this month

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Iconic Austin Tex-Mex restaurant El Patio closed last month after operating in the city for 65 years. This week, the restaurant that longtime fans thought was dead got new life with new owners.

The restaurant located at 2938 Guadalupe Street closed its doors, seemingly for the last time on, on Aug. 9. But when relatives of the original owners heard about the closure, they decided to do something about it.

“A new generation of family members decided to step in and take the reins after El Patio closed. El Patio will reopen for business before the end of September,” the new majority stakeholders announced in a news release.

The new owners, Charles Attal and his sister Jennifer Attal-Allen, are cousins of Kristyn Ciani, the granddaughter of original proprietors Paul and MaryAnn Joseph. They heard about the closure from Ciani.

“Seeing the lines wrapped around the building for weeks reiterated that we were making the right decision to continue our grandfather’s legacy and what’s been special to our family for so many years,” Ciani told KXAN.