AUSTIN (KXAN) — A special surprise for music lovers will be unveiled today in the heart of downtown Austin.

ICON is unveiling the world’s first 3D-printed performance pavilion at The Long Center.

It’s a gift the 3D construction company is giving to Austin.

While working with local hospitality expert Liz Lambert to design a 3D hotel in Marfa, Texas, both parties decided to use the inspiration from that project to design the 3D amphitheater.

“It’s an outdoor music venue, right in front of the Long Center in the shadow of downtown that will hold over 1,000 people,” Lambert said. “It’ll be a beautiful place to sit and see music.”

ICON is unveiling the world’s first 3D-printed performance pavilion at The Long Center. (KXAN Photo)

It only took 14 days to construct before South by Southwest began.

This summer, the 3D printed pavilion will host a wide variety of local artists in an accessible spot for the community.

“It is going to be a space where the community will come and hang out with us on the lawn to bring family and friends,” Long Center CEO Cory Baker said. “People can really enjoy themselves and be a part of why we’re all in Austin to begin with.”

ICON will be hosting an official SXSW panel and reception at The Long Center Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. The featured programming, “A Moonshot for Affordable Housing,” will be followed by a special concert at the 3D-printed performance pavilion.

To RVSP for this SXSW event, you can click here.

CEO Jason Ballard will be joined by Bjarke Ingels (BIG), Michelle Addington (UT School of Architecture) and Sarah Satterlee (Mobile Loaves & Fishes) for a conversation on the future of accessible housing.

ICON will also announce a global design competition for affordable housing.

“The conversation around affordable housing is usually super depressing,” Ballard said. “We want the conversations about affordable housing to be exciting and about what you can do.”

Initiative 99 is aimed at designing accessible, beautiful, and dignified homes that can be built for under $99,000.

Architects from all over the world, including firms, individuals, and university students, are encouraged to participate.

The multi-phase, year-long competition offers a total prize purse of $1 million.

ICON has committed to building a selection of winning designs at multiple locations to be announced in the future.

Registration for the competition starts this summer and the winners will be announced during South by Southwest in 2024.