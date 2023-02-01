AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two hospitals released statements about winter weather affecting the power supply to their facilities Wednesday.

Ascension Seton confirmed in a statement that the Ascension Seton Northwest location worked on backup generators due to the extreme weather conditions. However, the hospital remained operational with minimal impact to patient care, the statement read.

“Our highest priority is the safety and wellbeing of the patients and communities we are privileged to serve,” the statement explained. “All Ascension Seton hospitals have emergency response plans in place to provide uninterrupted patient care, including access to generators for each care site.

Read the full statement from Ascension Seton below:

At this time, Ascension Seton Northwest is operating on backup generators due to the extreme winter weather conditions. The hospital remains operational with minimal impact to patient care. All Ascension Seton hospitals have emergency response plans in place to provide uninterrupted patient care, including access to generators for each care site. Throughout the year, our hospitals prepare for a variety of emergency situations, which includes testing of backup power sources and reviewing and updating emergency response plans on a regular basis. -Ascension Seton

Additionally, the St. David’s North Austin Medical Center had no power for a brief time Wednesday, according to a statement from CEO Tom Jackson.

“Just like tens of thousands of businesses and residents in the Austin area, St. David’s North Austin Medical Center briefly lost power this morning due to the winter storm. It has since been restored,” Jackson said.

Furthermore, he said the hospital has generators to provide an alternative source of power, and the safety of patients was not compromised at any time, he said.

“In an abundance of caution, all remaining non-emergent procedures are being rescheduled,” Jackson said.