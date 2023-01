AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police say ice was a factor in a multi-vehicle crash that shut down eastbound Highway 290 near SH 130 early Tuesday morning.

According to APD, the crash involved a semi-truck.

Police did not know how many vehicles were involved in the crash that happened around 3 a.m.

APD was diverting traffic off eastbound 290 at Harris Branch Road and Decker Lane.

APD did not know if anyone was hurt in the crash.