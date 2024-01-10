AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new development lab is in the works in north Austin, following the announcement of a collaboration between Karlin Real Estate and IBM Wednesday.

Karlin Real Estate announced the signing of a 50,000-square-foot lease at Parmer Impact Labs, located at 13011 McCallen Pass in north Austin. IBM and Karlin Real Estate are creating a new development lab, the release confirmed.

Parmer Impact Labs offers laboratory and office spaces, with focuses on businesses, research institutions, incubators and accelerators, per the release. It also houses Austin FC’s training facility — named the St. David’s Performance Center — as well as The Pitch and Parmer Field sports and hospitality venue, the release added.

“We are pleased to be a part of the Parmer innovation hub as we invest in new modern spaces for employees in Austin, which is an extraordinary, growing center for talent innovation,” said Dexter Henderson, IBM’s Austin Senior Location Executive, in the release. “This new technical space will allow IBM to upgrade our Austin lab facilities to meet the needs of future development, continuing what our company has done since its founding, working with creators, partners and clients to put technology to work in the real world.”

IBM’s Austin-based team centers on AI software, infrastructure, services, design and marketing work, according to the release.