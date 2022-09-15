AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — IBM is seeking a new Austin home.

The tech titan filed a request Thursday for a proposal for new office space in Austin. The company seeks to leave its two offices near The Domain and consolidate them into a single, cohesive operations hub, said Joanne Wright, IBM vice president of enterprise operations and services.

“We can see an opportunity to bring our systems team, our software team, our marketing teams — all teams that support IBM in the Austin city limits — together in one single team,” she said. “We just completed that opportunity in New York, and we just recently opened a similar opportunity in London.”