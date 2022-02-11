‘I was frustrated’: Austin Water Oversight Committee chair prepares for Tuesday meeting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN is waiting to hear what time the Austin Water Public Meeting will be held next Tuesday after the latest citywide boil water notice that spanned several days.

Chair of the Austin Water Oversight Committee Vanessa Fuentes told KXAN their regular scheduled meetings take place between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., and the public meeting will likely be sometime in that window.

Fuentes was newly appointed as chair last Thursday, and on Saturday, the entire city of Austin was put under a boil water notice. The boil water notice lasted from Feb. 5 through Feb. 8.

“I was frustrated. I think our community is curious and wants to know why this happened so many times and what is the city of Austin doing,” said Fuentes.

On Friday, Austin Water Director Greg Meszaros resigned amid questions of the city’s third boil water notice in the past four years. Meszaros’ resignation comes after scrutiny on the notice that was in place for several days.

Fuentes told KXAN’s Britt Moreno six council members are attempting to hold Austin Water and the city accountable by calling for a third-party audit to investigate how Austin Water functions.

“For me, it’s important that we, as a council, follow through action and accountability. The Austin [Water] Oversight Committee will do just that and ensure any recommendations that come out of this report are implemented,” said Fuentes.

Fuentes said a city employee committed an “operational error,” which lead to the boil water notice for Austinites. She admitted she has questions on what exactly happened and plans to ask those questions on Tuesday.

KXAN has heard from viewers inquiring whether their water bills will be adjusted. Fuentes said, “that has not been a part of their conversation.”

Fuentes said she was happy with the way the city mobilized water to the community when the boil water notice happened. Some of the water sites were open 24/7.

She admitted there is room to improve for those who are most vulnerable. Fuentes also said she has questions about messaging during the water crisis, saying many people in the community were not notified when the water notice was lifted.