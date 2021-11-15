‘I set a synagogue on fire’: Man accused in Austin arson faces federal charge

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The man accused of setting an Austin synagogue on fire now faces a federal arson charge, according to U.S. District Court records.

In the federal criminal complaint affidavit, a special agent with the FBI said Franklin Barrett Sechriest, 18, used an accelerant to start a fire near the sanctuary doors of Congregation Beth Israel on Halloween night.

A motion for detention was also filed for Sechriest to be held without bond.

While executing a search warrant, the affidavit said authorities found an American Express card in Sechriest’s name. A statement showed the card was used on Sept. 6 to buy a five-gallon VP Racing Fuel utility jug.

When authorities searched his car, they found three 33-ounce glass bottles, three 32-ounce bottles of lighter fluid, a lighter and stormproof matches, the affidavit said. The agent noted in the affidavit that those things are commonly used to make Molotov cocktails.

Authorities also found a journal they said belongs to Sechriest, and in it includes notes “scout out a target,” dated Oct. 28. Through surveillance footage provided by the synagogue, authorities said Sechriest’s vehicle was in the synagogue’s parking lot that night.

The journal entry dated Oct. 31 said, “I set a synagogue on fire,” in different colored ink than other entries, the affidavit shows.

Jail records indicate while Sechriest bonded out of Travis County Jail on Nov. 11, he was taken back into custody the following day. We have reached out to Sechriest’s attorney for a comment, and we’ll update this story once we receive one.