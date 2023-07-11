AUSTIN (KXAN) — Get ready, Austin film fans! The revival of an Austin video shop is close to opening.

Austin video library I Luv Video closed in September 2020 after 40 years. At the time, owner Conrad Bejarano said on Facebook he hoped to “pass the torch” to someone who could preserve the video library and open it to the Austin community.

We Luv Video hopes to do just that. The nonprofit’s goal is to preserve physical media in Austin, especially for unique films that you can’t find on a streaming platform.

Beau Harris, a We Luv Video board member, said they hope to open later in July after delays postponed their original July 1 grand opening.

We Luv Video is opening in the North Loop neighborhood. (KXAN Photo/Taylor Girtman)

“Watching people wander in and have that sense of awe is going to be so cool to see over and over and over again,” Harris said.

The shop will run through subscription-style memberships, which start at $10 a month. Members can rent up to five movies at a time and also get discounts on screenings.

The shop has thousands of DVDs and VHS tapes for rent plus some rentable players available.

The space also has a large screening room for groups to gather and watch movies. Harris said they plan to host group screenings, birthday parties and other film events in the theatre room, which features seats from the South Lamar Alamo Drafthouse.

Harris spearheaded the process to build the shop with his carpentry background in building sets and his film knowledge. He said about 50 volunteers have helped piece the new shop together.

The nonprofit is seeking volunteers to help inventory and sort videos. People can also support the nonprofit by giving donations, buying merch and signing up for a membership.

We Luv Video is opening where another iconic Austin shop, Vulcan Video, once lived. The business closed in April 2020 after 35 years in business.

“It felt like the right place in Austin to represent physical media,” Harris said.

The nonprofit will share opening updates on its website and social media.