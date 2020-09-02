I Luv Video closes; owner seeks someone to carry on video library

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The self-proclaimed “oldest and largest video store in the world” is shutting its doors, but it may not be the absolute end for the “I Luv Video” library.

Owner Conrad Bejarano posted on Facebook that he’s permanently closing the Austin business after almost 40 years due to unstated circumstances.

It’s “heartbreaking” news for patrons who voiced their opinions in the comments, but Bejarano hopes to “pass the torch” to a group or individual willing and able to financially preserve the vast video library.

The continuation contains one stipulation: giving access. He wants the Austin community to still be able to access the video library.

