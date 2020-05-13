‘I am proud’: An open letter from teachers to students after coronavirus shuttered schools

Teacher, Natalie Wieland, holds up the medals she plans to gift her students when they finish their AP exams. (Photo: Natalie Wieland)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — COVID-19 has shuttered many parts of daily life for a lot of people, including what teacher’s describe to KXAN as the value of meeting with them in person.

As teachers close out the school year without the hugs, the in-person celebrations and even without the physical walk across the stage, one thing remains: the vision and hope from teachers to their beloved students.

“I love where I work…and I just want to see my kids”

Harmony Science Academy teacher Dehna Richards stood heartbroken in her empty classroom and tearfully looked around. “I should be coming in every day having my kids in my classroom,” she explained. “They should be telling me their stories from the weekend and being with me and they’re not.”

Because of health concerns and regulations, Richards couldn’t return to teaching her students in person.

“These bags represent students that should have been standing outside our classrooms waiting to get it. Instead it’s their stuff left behind that I hope they are able to come and get. A little piece of their lost school year.” (Photo: Dehna Richards)

She returned to her classroom to pack up the belongings her students left behind. “We don’t get to see them again and I don’t know when I’ll get to see them and that’s just hard,” she said.

It’s been tough, and she said an added challenge for her students is having the equipment to connect with her virtually, whether it’s because of not having the means or not having internet access . “A lot of my students aren’t able to get online to be able to get the internet to do the stuff,” she added. “But my kids are trying and we’re doing the best that we can to get the needs met of the kids.”

As a special send-off gesture, she wrote individual notes for all 73 of her students to take away when they pick up their things.

“I’m with you, I miss you and I just really wanted to finish this year out,” she wrote on them. “You’re crazy amazing. You’re so smart. I love the way your mind works and promise to come see Mrs. Richards next year.”

“I miss them so much, I am proud of them”

The heart of Round Rock ISD teacher, Natalie Wieland, has been with her students since what was thought would be a short break away turned into an indefinite “stay at home” learning model.

“It’s been hard, there’s been definitely a mix of emotions throughout these eight weeks that we’ve been there,” said the Westwood High School chemistry teacher. “I think the biggest part for me is the relationships and being with the students and not being able to interact with them and be there with them through their successes and challenges in the classroom.”

Wieland teaches sophomores, juniors and seniors in her Pre-AP and AP chemistry courses. When she went into her classroom to gather her things for the end of the year, she said it was unrecognizable. “That was the emotional visual trigger for what we were missing too,” she explained.

Teacher, Natalie Wieland, poses with her former student, Natalie Oh. (Photo: Natalie Wieland)

Custodians had started cleaning, the walls in her classroom were bare and there were all kinds of things in the hallways.

“As we end the year, it’s not traditional, and it’s hard that way too,” she added. “Teachers work hard from August to the end of May and during May is when we get to celebrate and see how much our kids grow and change and tell them we’re proud of them and celebrate with them and we’re not really getting to do that together.”

Wieland, also a half marathon runner, treats her classroom as a training site as well with her student’s progress. Much like running a race, at the end of every year, she hands out a medal to each of her students as a congratulatory gift after they take their AP exams.

“It’s heartbreaking that we don’t get to do those things,” she said. “Hopefully they can find a silver lining in this and hopefully we can all be together sometime in the future.”

“Goodbye is not the forever”

Though the University of Texas has thousands of students, professors are hoping to give students some of the closure they will miss.

“We have had our last classes, at least one professor put on her regalia and said let’s celebrate the graduating students,” said Interim Dean-Designate Lillian Mills for the McCombs School of Business. The McCombs school boasts a whopping 6,500 students with 200 professors.

“The students were tearful that even though we couldn’t all hug each other in real life the connection among the students and with their faculty member was as in many ways as strong as it would have been in person,” she said.

The semester’s in-person classes abruptly ended due to health orders put in place as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Interim Dean-Designate Lillian Mills for the McCombs School of Business. (KXAN Photo: Chelsea Moreno)

“This virtual goodbye is not the forever goodbye,” said Mills. “We want our lifetime Longhorns to come back to Texas and come back often.”

But despite the changes, Mills said there have been positive effects.

Several faculty members told her they had 100% virtual attendance in their sizable classes and they were able to be more available to students with later office hours.

Plus, her advice to students who might have a little more time with stay-at-home orders is to pay special attention to fostering relationships. “Spend the free time you might have during our shelter in place to nurture and start new relationships and then take care of them as the years go by,” she explained.