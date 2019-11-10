I-35 southbound to close Sunday night for Stassney Lane project

Austin

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Transportation will temporarily close the main lanes of southbound I-35 on Sunday.

Crews will start placing the beams for the Stassney Lane Bridge as part of the project that extends to William Cannon Drive.

The I-35 southbound lanes will be closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. between U.S. Highway 290 and State Highway 71 and south of Stassney Lane. Traffic will be detoured to the frontage roads.

The Stassney Lane Bridge will close at 8 p.m., as well as the southbound flyovers from U.S. 290 and SH 71.

Expect delays in the area.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss