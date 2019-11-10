I-35 southbound to close Sunday night for Stassney Lane project

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Transportation will temporarily close the main lanes of southbound I-35 on Sunday.

Crews will start placing the beams for the Stassney Lane Bridge as part of the project that extends to William Cannon Drive.

The I-35 southbound lanes will be closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. between U.S. Highway 290 and State Highway 71 and south of Stassney Lane. Traffic will be detoured to the frontage roads.

The Stassney Lane Bridge will close at 8 p.m., as well as the southbound flyovers from U.S. 290 and SH 71.

Expect delays in the area.