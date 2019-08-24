I-35 shut down near Stassney Lane this weekend

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Department of Transportation will shut down all lanes of I-35 as crews demolish the Stassney Lane Bridge this weekend. Traffic will be detoured to frontage roads.

TXDoT – I-35 from Stassney Lane to William Cannon Drive Project

Between 11 p.m. and 9 a.m. Friday night and 11 p.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday night, all lanes of Interstate 35 between U.S. Highway 290 and State Highway 71 and south of Stassney Lane will be closed. Temporary ramps will allow drivers to detour into the frontage roads. Southbound I-35 flyovers from east and westbound U.S. 290 and SH 71 will also be closed.

Meanwhile, the Stassney Lane bridge will close Friday night. Drivers trying to cross I-35 will be detoured to William Cannon Drive or U.S. 290/ Highway 71. Starting Saturday morning, drivers will be able to use the U-Turn bridges. This will continue as the bridge is rebuilt.

The construction is part of the Stassney Lane to William Cannon Drive project. Entering its final phase, the project will increase safety by adding U-Turn lanes, reconstructing the Stassney bridge and improve bicycle and pedestrian experience in the area. The $79 million dollar project is expected to be completed in early 2020.