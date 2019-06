AUSTIN (KXAN) — A tractor trailer and other vehicles were involved in a crash that shut down lanes of Interstate 35 Friday.

Around 6:25 p.m. the Texas Department of Transportation tweeted northbound I-35 was closed near Braker Lane. Austin police added in a follow up tweet that the inside southbound lane was also shut down.

Lanes have since reopened.

