I-35 reopened after semi-truck spills part of load on near 11th Street

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After almost four hours, Interstate 35 reopened after a semi-truck lost part of its load, blocking some lanes of traffic.
The Texas Department of Transportation tweeted at about 9:30 a.m. that the wreck occurred in the southbound lanes of I-35 near the intersection with 11th Street. Austin police said the cargo had spilled onto another vehicle. At 1:22 p.m. TxDOT tweeted the road fully reopened.
Photos sent in by KXAN viewers shows pipes being hauled on a semi-truck had spilled into the road and emergency officials were working to remove them.