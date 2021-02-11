I-35 northbound in Jarrell shutdown after stolen fire truck chase ends

Stolen AFD fire truck seen weaving on I-35 northbound near Round Rock. (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — I-35 northbound in Jarrell is shutdown after a fire truck chase ended.

Central Texas law enforcement officers stopped the stolen Austin fire truck on northbound Interstate 35. The Austin Fire Department confirms to KXAN the truck belongs to AFD.

KXAN photojournalist Andrew Choat spotted the long line of law enforcement on I-35 near the Highway 79 exit in Round Rock late Wednesday evening.

“I was heading home late tonight north on I-35. I started to smell burning rubber and then police units started to pass me at a high rate,” Choat said.

Choat said he had his phone mounted on his dashboard and began recording. His video shows the long line of patrol units chasing the slow moving fire truck as it weaved along I-35. Later in his video you see the fire truck passing exit 256 near the intersection of FM 1431.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, an alert went out to law enforcement about a stolen fire truck. Sgt. Deon Cockrell told KXAN a trooper noticed someone driving it just before midnight near Guadalupe Street and 41st Street.

DPS troopers and Austin police officers chased the vehicle until Jarrell, where law enforcement conducted a felony stop.

One male suspect is in custody. His name has not been released.

