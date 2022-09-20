AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police shut down all of the southbound and two of the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 early Tuesday morning after an 18-wheeler hit a median near Creedmoor.

Police said the crash happened around 1:15 a.m. as the tractor-trailer was heading south near FM 1327.

According to APD, the 18-wheeler caught fire but was put out. There was debris on both sides of the highway.

Austin Fire tweeted Austin-Travis County EMS crews took one person to the hospital with potentially serious injuries. Austin Police said the driver of the 18-wheeler was hurt in the crash.

AFD said crews with the Manchaca Fire Department were helping on the call. The fire department also said the 18-wheeler was carrying refrigerated goods.

As of 5:20 a.m., the highway had not reopened yet.

