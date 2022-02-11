I-35 NB lower deck back open after 3rd deadly motorcycle wreck in 9 hours

I-35 lower deck shut down after deadly motorcycle wreck (KXAN Photo by Julie Karam)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – For the third time in nine hours, Austin police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash.

The Friday morning crash shut down the northbound Interstate 35 lower deck near Manor Road in central Austin. The freeway is now back open.

Police got a call about the wreck at 3:20 a.m. APD confirmed to KXAN that an SUV was also involved in the crash, and that driver left the scene and hasn’t been found yet.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the person, a man in his 30s, died at the scene of the crash.

Two people died after two separate crashes involving motorcycles Thursday night in Austin.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

