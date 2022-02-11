I-35 NB lower deck back open after 3rd deadly motorcycle wreck in 9 hours

I-35 lower deck shut down after deadly motorcycle wreck (KXAN Photo by Julie Karam)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – For the third time in nine hours, Austin police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash.

The Friday morning crash shut down the northbound Interstate 35 lower deck near Manor Road in central Austin. The freeway is now back open.

Police got a call about the wreck at 3:20 a.m. APD confirmed to KXAN that an SUV was also involved in the crash, and that driver left the scene and hasn’t been found yet.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the person, a man in his 30s, died at the scene of the crash.

Two people died after two separate crashes involving motorcycles Thursday night in Austin.