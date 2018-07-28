I-35 main lanes at William Cannon to close overnight this weekend Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. I-35 main lanes will be closed for parts of the weekend of July 28, 2018 to demolish the William Cannon Drive bridge. (KXAN Photo) [ + - ] Video

AUSTIN (KXAN) — All lanes of Interstate 35 will be closed in south Austin this weekend so construction crews can demolish the William Cannon Drive bridge.

The main lanes in both directions will close on Friday, July 27 at 10 p.m. until 9 a.m. and then again on Saturday, July 28, from 11 p.m. until 10 a.m.

During the closure, drivers will be detoured to Slaughter Lane or North Stassney Lane.

Delays are expected, so drivers should find an alternate route.

Along with reconstructing the bridges, the I-35 project in the area will add U-turn lanes, bicycle and pedestrian enhancements.

Driver and businesses prepare

It's all about knowing how to get around when it comes to traffic.

"I have to, you have to, that's Austin," said Billy Llamas, who was on his way home Friday afternoon after spending the work day in San Antonio.

Llamas is prepared for this weekend's closure of I-35 at William Cannon. He has his alternative routes planned.

"I have to go around MoPac, all the way to Capital of Texas, then I shoot down 35," he said.

It's a daily struggle for those who travel along the interstate. On average, TxDOT says 204,217 cars travel I-35 every day.

But drivers say they plan to take a few detours and a deep breath.

"I try not to get that way because you know, I have high blood pressure," said Llamas, about others who have road rage.

Nearby businesses are also feeling the frustrations of ongoing construction.

"A lot of customers tell us heavy traffic causes them to take alternative routes," said Diana Gonzalez, manager at La Hacienda Market. "And many times they end up going home and don't come here."

However, everyone says they understand why it has to happen.

"It's going to benefit us so what are you going to do, right?" questioned Llamas before jumping in his truck and heading into the traffic.