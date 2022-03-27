AUSTIN (KXAN) — A stretch of Interstate 35’s left lane will close in north Austin Sunday night as Texas Department of Transportation crews continue work on mainlane and frontage road reconstructions.

I-35’s southbound left lane will close nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., beginning Sunday and continuing through Thursday, March 31. The closure will span from U.S. Highway 290 East to Rundberg Lane. Several entrance and exit ramps within the work corridor will be closed as part of construction work.

Construction comes as part of TxDOT’s multiyear project to reconstruct the roadway and add three additional flyovers at U.S. Highway 183. Construction began in January 2018 and is expected to wrap this year, with a sticker price of $124.2 million.

In a tweet Sunday afternoon, TxDOT officials warned drivers of the upcoming closure, asking drivers to be aware of detours during the late and overnight hours.