I-35 frontage road near East Anderson lane shutdown after crash

One person injured, APD searching for second person

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police say someone ran off after a car crashed into a pole in north Austin early Tuesday morning.

Paramedics with Austin-Travis County EMS took another person to the hospital with critical life-threatening injuries.

Austin police investigate after a crash involving a car and a pole (KXAN/Todd Bailey)

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the Interstate 35 service road at the intersection with eastbound Anderson Lane.

According to ATCEMS and APD, one vehicle was involved in the crash but a KXAN photographer at the scene saw two damaged cars.

APD could not say if the two cars crashed.

Officers on the scene told KXAN the intersection should reopen by 5 a.m.