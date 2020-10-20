I-35 frontage road near East Anderson lane shutdown after crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police say someone ran off after a car crashed into a pole in north Austin early Tuesday morning.
Paramedics with Austin-Travis County EMS took another person to the hospital with critical life-threatening injuries.
The crash happened just before 3 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the Interstate 35 service road at the intersection with eastbound Anderson Lane.
According to ATCEMS and APD, one vehicle was involved in the crash but a KXAN photographer at the scene saw two damaged cars.
APD could not say if the two cars crashed.
Officers on the scene told KXAN the intersection should reopen by 5 a.m.