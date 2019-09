AUSTIN (KXAN) — Drivers should prepare for delays along a section of Interstate Highway 35 Wednesday night during a construction project by the Texas Department of Transportation.

The closures will be in place starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday on the southbound lanes between US Highway 183 and St. John’s Avenue. The road will be reduced down to two lanes.

During this time, TxDOT crews will work on a new turnaround bridge at St. John’s and I-35.

The southbound lanes reopen at 5 a.m. Thursday morning.