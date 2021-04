AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person died in a crash that has shut down southbound Interstate 35 near U.S. Highway 290.

A motorcycle and vehicle collided, Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted around 12:07 p.m. Thursday. One person died at the scene.

Traffic is detouring to the frontage road at exit 240, which is just after Rundberg Lane, the Texas Department of Transportation tweeted.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.