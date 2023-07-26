AUSTIN (KXAN) — A bridge sustained damages at one of the busiest crossroads in Austin after a large truck struck the bridge. The damage was made to one of the bridges at Interstate 35 and Highway 183 in North Austin.

A KXAN viewer sent in pictures to ReportIt, and a large chunk of concrete was missing from the bridge.

TxDOT said it was aware of the damage.

“A large truck struck this bridge several weeks ago. TxDOT is aware of the damage and a plan is in place to make repairs,” TxDOT said.

For the moment, the highway does remain open, but KXAN will inform travelers of any traffic impacts repairs may have.