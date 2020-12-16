Hyde Park complex residents want $90 for every day they’re without gas service

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The tenants who live at the 305 Flats complex in Hyde Park say with temperatures dipping into the 30s at night, they haven’t had gas service for more than two weeks.

On Tuesday, the newly-formed tenants’ association delivered a petition and an invoice to their management company. They want credits of $90 a day to compensate for expenses and inconveniences.

“We’re currently given $25 per day since the outage. But unfortunately, that’s not nearly enough when you factor in the amount we have to spend on food, because we can’t cook at home,” said resident Sam Kirsch. “We also have to use space heaters, so that increases the electricity bill. We have to put ourselves at risk by going elsewhere to shower and do laundry.”

Residents say they’d also like the option of moving to a hotel until the gas is fixed.

KXAN photographers saw a heating and air conditioning truck in the parking lot on Tuesday. We’ve also reached out to the building management company, CSC Apartments, but have not heard back.

On its website, the Austin Tenants Council explains the parameters landlords must follow in regard to repairs and the ways tenants can advocate for their rights should they not be repaired.

The council offers several resources for tenants to help themselves, including a complete Self-Help Repair Packet, which includes form letters to make repair requests.