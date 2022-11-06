AUSTIN (KXAN) — U.S. Hwy. 290 and Old Bee Caves Road will close for a roughly two-week period beginning Monday, according to information from the Texas Department of Transportation and Oak Hill Parkway project. The closure is attributed to work being done by Austin Energy in the area.

The closure begins at 8:30 a.m. Monday and will continue through 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. The continuous, full closure of Old Bee Caves Road runs from westbound U.S. Hwy. 290 to Oak Hill Cemetery Drive.

Traffic will detour to State Highway 71 and Fletcher Lane during the extended closure.