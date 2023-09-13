WASHINGTON (KXAN) – The Department of Justice said a Hutto man was sentenced Tuesday to 30 months in prison for embezzling funds from his Austin-based employer and filing a false tax return.

According to court documents, beginning in April 2010 through October 2017, Steven Marquez embezzled more than $700,000 from the employer, an unnamed property management company, while serving as head of its bank reconciliation team, the DOJ said.

To conceal the embezzlement, Marquez altered his employer’s corporate bank statement by deleting his transfers and making it appear as if the statements reconciled with company records, according to the DOJ. Marquez filed a false tax return for 2017 that did not report as income the embezzled funds he took that year.

As part of his punishment, Marquez was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release and to pay $188,493 in restitution to the United States and an additional $704,262 in restitution related to his embezzlement.