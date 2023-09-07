The National Register of Historic Places added Huston-Tillotson University to its list in the spring. (Courtesy: Huston-Tillotson University)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Huston-Tillotson University launched a new certificate program.

It’s called Music Business Foundations, and, according to a release from the school, it’s the first music business education program in the City of Austin. The program starts this fall, with enrollment already available for local residents.

The six-week certificate program will be housed at HT’s Center for Entrepreneurship and will be open to Austin-area undergraduates and adult learners featuring a curriculum developed and taught by working industry professionals, the release said.

“This is the next step in the university becoming foremost here in Austin. Embarking on this new Music Business Foundations Certificate is like opening a door to a world with endless possibilities. We are thrilled to unveil this exciting addition to our esteemed institution’s certificate offerings. This certificate represents a significant milestone in our commitment to fostering academic excellence, innovation, and continued growth. Designed for ambitious individuals, the Music Business Foundations Certificate presents a unique opportunity to delve into a dynamic area that defines Austin’s city. We are fortunate to partner with a prolific company like For the Students in the music space, and they have designed a program that combines rigorous coursework, hands-on learning, and cutting-edge research, providing a comprehensive and immersive experience.” Dr. Rohan Thompson, Dean of the School of Business and Technology at Huston-Tillotson University

Philip Payne, a local musician-turned-music manager, will lead the program with support from Thompson. Payne has over a decade of experience in the industry, including over 25 Recording Industry Association of America gold and platinum records and multiple Grammy nominations for his clients, according to the release from Huston-Tillotson.

Classes for the new Music Business Foundations certificate program will be hosted in person every Wednesday for six weeks at 6:30 p.m., beginning Oct. 25 through Dec. 6. The multi-week program is available for just $500 with payment plans starting as low as $100 with only 25 total seats available in this inaugural cohort.

The class schedule and weekly curriculum is listed below:

Class 1 – Wednesday, Oct. 25 – The Roles Around an Artist

Class 2 – Wednesday, Nov. 1 – Marketing to Today’s Consumer

Class 3 – Wednesday, Nov. 8 – Legal Aspects and Basic Deal Structures

Class 4 – Wednesday, Nov. 15 – Music Publishing Basics

Class 5 – Wednesday, Nov. 29 – Concert and Festival Promotion

Class 6 – Wednesday, Dec. 6 – Course Wrap & Final Project

Austin-based C3 Presents — known for events and music festivals like Austin City Limits Music Festival and Lollapalooza — has united with HT and will offer select students paid internship opportunities, presenting students unparalleled insights into festival production, booking, marketing and industry dynamics, alongside C3’s financial contribution to support the university’s music business certificate program, the release said.

Through C3 Presents’ donation, HT will also be offering a limited number of scholarships to help cover the costs of the program. Those interested are encouraged to fill out the online scholarship application, with financial support available on a limited basis.