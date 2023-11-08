AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man who was injured in a fire that happened at Austin High School last month died on Thursday, according to a GoFundMe that continues raising funds for victims involved.

Sam Herrera was the husband of orchestra director Ana Maria Solis-Herrera, the fundraiser said.

Organizers of the pages said he died surrounded by his family. Herrera and two others were burned outside Austin High School in the concessions area for a “Monster Concert & Carnival” fundraiser event.

According to the Austin Fire Department, the fire was caused by “accidental flash fire from gasoline.”