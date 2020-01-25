Thousands gather at Capitol for 2020 Texas Rally for Life

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thousands of people gathered at the Texas State Capitol Saturday for the Texas Rally for Life.

This year’s march is just days after the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision. According to the rally’s website, 60 million pregnancies have been terminated since the ruling.

Attendees met at the intersection of 14th Street and San Jacinto Boulevard at 1 p.m. They then marched to the Capitol where a rally took place until 3 p.m.

The event was rounded out with a Pro-Life Expo on the Great Walk located on the Capitol grounds.

