AUSTIN (KXAN) — Transgender Texans and their supporters gathered outside of the Texas State Capitol Saturday to show their support for transgender rights.

The demonstration was organized by the “All in For Equality Coalition” as a rally for International Transgender Day of Visibility, an annual event at the end of March meant to increase public visibility of the community.

The coalition is a partnership with Texas Freedom Network, Human Rights Campaign, Lambda Legal, Equality Texas, Transgender Education Network of Texas and ACLU Texas.

“We as humans need to feel a sense of connection to one another especially as we are sorting out our identity and our sense of self, it’s a very complex thing,” said David Walter, who attended the event.

Speakers included Imara Jones, Jesse James Keitel and Rep. Jessica Gonzalez, as well as Austin locals Angel Flores and Rev. Remington Johnston.

Several states passed bills in March that target transgender children, primarily creating barriers preventing student athletes from playing.

In February, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a nonbinding legal opinion that declared gender-affirming medical treatments to be child abuse. Following that, Gov. Abbott tasked the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate families on those grounds.