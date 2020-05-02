“Biggest turnout we’ve ever had”: Thousands fed at latest Central Texas Food Bank distribution

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Central Texas Food Bank said their latest food distribution in east Austin Saturday morning was “the biggest turnout” they have ever witnessed.

Many people continue to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to an increased demand at distribution events held by the food bank.

Long lines of vehicles stretched across the parking lot of Nelson Field for the event, which took place between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

In total, 2,350 households were fed, according to Central Texas Food Bank’s marketing and communications director Paul Gaither. The event had the “biggest turnout” they had ever seen, he said.

Gaither did add that this distribution was two hours longer than most others, contributing to the high demand.

People received a box of food containing shelf-stable items such as peanut butter, brown rice, canned tuna or chicken and canned fruit.

They were also given either a box of frozen food items or a bag of produce.

Organizers have urged only those suffering true food insecurity to attend the distribution events.

The next one will take place at Del Valle High School between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on April 7.

Anyone interested in donating to the food bank or volunteering to support these distributions should visit the Food Bank’s website.