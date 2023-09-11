AUSTIN (KXAN) — You may see plenty of paddle boarders on Lake Austin Monday.

Flatwater — the Austin-based nonprofit organization that provides mental health therapy in the wake of cancer — is hosting its 14th annual fundraising event, Dam That Cancer presented by TYLER’S.

This year, 230 participants will complete a 21-mile course from Lake Austin’s Mansfield Dam to the Tom Miller Dam.

The stand-up paddle event will take 10 hours in total. Yet, Flatwater’s senior vice president Chelsea Hardee said it’s totally worth the time and effort.

“We’re making a positive impact for a Central Texas individual or family that’s been affected by cancer,” she said. “It’s on the top of our minds, the entire route.”

Following a record-breaking 2022 event that raised over $1.2 million, this year’s paddlers have committed to raising $1.3 million to support the ever-growing demand for mental health services for those taking on a cancer diagnosis.

Flatwater provides mental health therapy for cancer patients and their families.

The nonprofit connects individuals with therapists to help clear their minds, heal their bodies and find the strength to take on a diagnosis.

Since its inception in 2010, Flatwater has raised over $8 million.

“We’ve provided over 60,000 sessions of therapy, since inception,” Hardee said. “This paddle-out event plays a really huge role in that impact being possible.”

The 21-mile paddle will finish up around 5 p.m. around Hula Hut. Afterward, a post-paddle party will take place at the LCRA Redbud Center from 6 to 8 p.m.

Anyone is welcome to attend, as the celebration will include a DJ, live auction and raffle to win prizes.

To learn more about Flatwater and Dam That Cancer, you can visit its website.