Hundreds of Central Texas bikers collect toys for children awaiting adoption

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hundreds of Central Texas bikers rode through Austin streets on Sunday with toys they collected for children awaiting adoption.

The toys benefited the Helping Hand Home for Children, which prides itself on providing a home for kids who have suffered abuse and neglect and restore them to a family setting.

“If you ask me or the people that work in this foster care space, it’s such a deeper message that this community tells them that their lives matter,” said Ted Keyser, Executive Director of the home.

The toy drive was started in 1988 by Dan Simmons of the Austin Area Motorcyclists. A plaque of him is displayed at the Helping Hand Home for Children honoring his legacy.

Now, 31 years later, Keyser said what is notable for the children is the toys, but it holds a much deeper message for him and all the volunteers. “It tells them that they’re important, that they’re not forgotten, that we care about them,” explained Keyser.

He also added that on any given day in Texas, there are 6,000 children awaiting adoption. “If there’s one thing that we can put on people’s hearts is to consider opening their homes to foster children, or to adopt children that need it.”