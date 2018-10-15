Hundreds learn how to save a life with hands-only CPR

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hundreds of Austinites learned how to save a life on Sunday as part of an ongoing initiative to raise awareness for heart health.
They learned how to perform CPR as part of KXAN’s partnership with The American Heart Association to teach Central Texans the life-saving technique.
The event was the first of three where the association will offer lessons for free. See below for the full details about upcoming lessons:
- Monday, Oct. 15
- The Browning Hangar at Mueller Lake Park
- 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 20
- American Heart Association’s Austin Heart & Stroke Walk at the Long Center
- 8:00 a.m.
KXAN is also sponsoring The American Heart Association’s Heart & Stroke Walk coming up on Oct. 20 at the Long Center.