Hundreds learn how to save a life with hands-only CPR

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hundreds of Austinites learned how to save a life on Sunday as part of an ongoing initiative to raise awareness for heart health.

They learned how to perform CPR as part of ​​​​​​KXAN’s partnership with The American Heart Association to teach Central Texans the life-saving technique.

The event was the first of three where the association will offer lessons for free. See below for the full details about upcoming lessons:

Monday, Oct. 15 The Browning Hangar at Mueller Lake Park 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 20 American Heart Association’s Austin Heart & Stroke Walk at the Long Center 8:00 a.m.



KXAN is also sponsoring The American Heart Association’s Heart & Stroke Walk coming up on Oct. 20 at the Long Center.