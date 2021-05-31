Hundreds gather on Memorial Day for annual CapTex Triathlon

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Nearly 1,700 athletes from 26 states will compete Monday morning in Life Time Fitness’ 29th annual CapTex Tri. The triathlon will start at 7 a.m. with the Olympic distance race.

Athletes will dive into Lady Bird Lake at Vic Mathis Shores.

The swim is followed by a bike ride up Congress Avenue to the Capitol, ending with a loop along Cesar Chavez Street.

The triathlon will end with a run looping through West Riverside and South 1st, then finish at Vic Mathis Shores.

There are three distance runs at the annual CapTex Tri: The Rookie, Sprint and Olympic.

Rookie Distance – 300m swim, 12.3 mile bike, 2 mile run

Sprint Distance – 750m swim, 12.3 mile bike and 3.1 mile run

Olympic Distance – 1500m swim, a 24.3 mile bike and a 6.2 mile run

This morning on KXAN News Today, Candy Rodriguez will introduce us to a man who is getting to run his second race after surviving colon cancer.