‘Humbling’: Local businesses bless APD officers with meal

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police officers were gifted a meal on Saturday from local businesses to thank them for their work on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taco Man 512, King’s Hawaiian ATX and The Peached Tortilla were among some of the businesses serving 500 meals at APD headquarters in downtown Austin Saturday afternoon.

“It’s just extremely humbling that local businesses want to come out here and show appreciation,” said Austin Police Cpl. Wut Tantaksinanukij, adding that it means even more that they did it while going through a hard time themselves.

Many businesses have shut their doors, some permanently, due to losses they’ve faced as health and city officials try to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“We’re struggling to keep above ground, but nevertheless, we’re grateful and we’re blessed and this is why we’re doing what we’re doing, serving the front line responders,” said Tom Ramsey, the founder of Taco Man 512.

The surprise also came ahead of police week, which begins Monday, and Peace Officers Memorial Day on May 15.

A proclamation by President Donald Trump said the week is intended to commend law enforcement officers for putting their lives on the line to serve and protect, while also remembering those who have lost their lives and been injured in the line of duty.