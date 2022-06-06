AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Humane Society is giving your kids a chance to better understand what it is like to own and care for a pet.
The AHS launches its 10th annual Summer Kids Series! Tuesday. Every week, kids will learn various lessons and earn Cat Care and Dog Care Certificates.
The 2022 Summer Kids Series! ends with graduation and field day on August 3.
There are two Story Time sessions where kids can write their own stories about pets. Find out how to register for the AHS events at the links below.
Kids can also bring their stuffed animals and learn how AHS members diagnose and cure animals in need.
There are also education sessions each week for kids to earn badges and get a Cat Care Certificate in June and a Dog Care Certificate in July.
Cat Care 101
- June 8: Cat Care 101 (For ages 8 and under) | (For ages 8-12)
- June 15: Earn your medical badge (For ages 8 and under) | For ages 8-12)
- June 22: Earn your shelter badge (For ages 8 and under) | (For ages 8-12)
- June 29: Earn your love badge (For ages 8 and under) | (For ages 8-12)
Dog Care 101
- July 13: Dog Care 101 Intro and food badge (For ages 8 and under) | (For ages 8-12)
- July 20: Earn your medical badge (For ages 8 and under) | (For ages 8-12)
- July 27: Earn your shelter badge for ages 8 and under (For ages 8 and under) | (For ages 8-12)
Humane Hero Hour
There are also Hero Hours focused on art, education or movement.
- June 9: Humane Hero Hour with Girls Empowerment Network (Click here to register)
- June 14: Humane Hero Hour with Austin Wildlife Rescue (Click here to register)
- June 16: Humane Hero Hour with Austin Allies (Click here to register)
- June 21: Humane Hero Hour with Beautifully Loved (Click here to register)
- June 23: Humane Hero Hour with Austin Creative Reuse (Click here to register)
- June 28: Humane Hero Hour with Keep Austin Beautiful (Click here to register)
- June 30: Kitten Yoga! (Click here to register)
- July 12: Humane Hero Hour with Austin Fire Department (Click here to register)
- July 19: Humane Hero Hour with Keep Austin Beautiful (Click here to register)
- July 21: Humane Hero Hour with Painting Pandas (Click here to register)
- July 26: Humane Hero Hour with Austin Allies (Click here to register)
- July 28: Humane Hero Hour with Austin Wildlife Rescue (Click here to register)
Outdoor movie night
Q2 is sponsoring an outdoor movie night on June 23 at 6:30 p.m.
- June 23: Outdoor Movie Night (Click here to register)