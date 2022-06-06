AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Humane Society is giving your kids a chance to better understand what it is like to own and care for a pet.

The AHS launches its 10th annual Summer Kids Series! Tuesday. Every week, kids will learn various lessons and earn Cat Care and Dog Care Certificates.

The 2022 Summer Kids Series! ends with graduation and field day on August 3.

There are two Story Time sessions where kids can write their own stories about pets. Find out how to register for the AHS events at the links below.

Kids can also bring their stuffed animals and learn how AHS members diagnose and cure animals in need.

There are also education sessions each week for kids to earn badges and get a Cat Care Certificate in June and a Dog Care Certificate in July.

Cat Care 101

Dog Care 101

July 13: Dog Care 101 Intro and food badge (For ages 8 and under) | (For ages 8-12)

July 27: Earn your shelter badge for ages 8 and under (For ages 8 and under) | (For ages 8-12)

Humane Hero Hour

There are also Hero Hours focused on art, education or movement.

Outdoor movie night

Q2 is sponsoring an outdoor movie night on June 23 at 6:30 p.m.