AUSTIN (KXAN) — Human Trafficking cases have risen over the years according to data from the United States Bureau of Justice Statistics.

A total of 2,198 persons were referred to U.S. Attorneys for human trafficking offenses in fiscal year 2020, a 62% increase from the 1,360 persons referred in 2011 according to the United States Bureau of Justice Statistics.

In Lake Travis ISD, families were invited to an informational meeting to discuss Human Trafficking on Thursday.

The event is meant to inform parents, students and teachers about the dangers of human trafficking, what to watch out for and how you can protect yourself from becoming a victim.

The meeting will be held from 6-7 p.m. on Jan. 11 at the Lake Travis ISD Educational Development Center.

This story will be updated after the meeting.