HUD awards Austin $10 million in grants for homeless programs

FORT WORTH, Texas (KXAN) — The Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Friday $101,322,807 in grants to help support homeless assistance programs in Texas.

The money given to Texas is part of HUD’s Continuum of Care grants aimed at aiding over 6,000 local homelessness programs across the country.

Of the money given to Texas, about $10 million was given to Austin programs.

The full list of projects that received HUD funding can be found here.

“A safe, affordable place to call home is key when creating a path toward opportunity and self-sufficiency,” said HUD Secretary Ben Carson. “The grants awarded help our partners on the ground to reduce homelessness in their communities and help our most vulnerable neighbors.”

According to HUD, about 567,715 people experienced homelessness on any given night in 2019. That was a 2.7% increase from 2018 but an 11% decline since 2010.