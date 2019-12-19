How’s APD doing? Here’s what some Austin community members say in a report

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin community members contacted the Office of Police Oversight (OPO) more than 800 times between Dec. 2018 and Dec. 2019, according to the city-run organization’s end of year report.

The OPO was established in November 2018 at the Austin City Council’s order to provide impartial insight into APD’s “conduct, practices and policies.”

The goal is to take community feedback and add transparency to Austin’s main law enforcement body.

According to the report, the most common complaints and allegations included:

Responsibility to the community

Impartial attitude and courtesy

Property and Equipment

General Conduct and Responsibility

Response to Resistance

99 of the contacts were received anonymously, 10 cases resulted in potential policy violations and 155 were referred to internal affairs, the report indicates.

An additional data analysis of racial profiling in Austin is set to be complete and released in early 2020. The report will examine traffic stops from 2015-2018, including recommendations to address racial and ethnic divides.

Not every contact was negative, however. The OPO received 101 thank yous from the community.

A more comprehensive annual report is set to be released in early 2020.