How would you change the Rainey Street entryway to Butler Hike and Bike trail?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Trail Foundation, in partnership with Austin Parks and Recreation, is seeking community feedback on how to change the Rainey Street entry-point of the Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail.

On Nov. 9, the two organizations will host an event at 701 Cummings St., near the Miró Rivera Restroom on the trail. Food and drinks donated from local vendors will be provided.

The Trail Foundation cites the possible changes are necessary due to the importance of better accessibility of the trail following the recent growth of the Rainey Street District.

They hope to expand the recreational benefit and increased amenities for residents and trail users alike.

In September, the Trail Foundation and Austin Parks and Recreation held their first community-engagement event, citing 70 local responses and over 300 survey responses on a survey of improvements residents would like to see.

The goal of the November event is to have community feedback inform the final design for the Rainey Street entry-point.

The Trail Foundation has previously worked on beautification and infrastructure improvements along the 10-mile trail. Their mission is to ” to protect, enhance, and connect the Butler Hike-and-Bike-Trail at Lady Bird Lake for the benefit of all.”