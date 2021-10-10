How Willie Nelson’s family helped save two area dogs in need

Bobbie Nelson is one of two dogs local music icon Tim O’Connor owned before his death in July. (Courtesy: Ashley Garza)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After the death of local music industry icon and venue owner Tim O’Connor, Willie Nelson’s daughters came to the rescue to care for the dogs O’Connor left behind.

Musicians Amy and Paula Nelson helped rescue O’Connor’s two dogs, Bobbie Nelson and Yoyo Nelson, after his death in July from Hodgkins lymphoma. O’Connor founded or owned local staples like The Backyard and Austin Music Hall.

The two musicians collaborated with Austin Pets Alive! and pet rescue and recovery service, TRAPRS, to help safely retrieve the pups. TRAPRS helped handle the boarding, rehabilitation and training of the two dogs, spending approximately $2,800 throughout the process.

Both Bobbie Nelson and Yoyo Nelson currently live in foster care and are available for adoption. APA! is also asking members of the public to consider donating to TRAPRS to help offset the financial costs of rescuing Bobbie Nelson and Yoyo Nelson.