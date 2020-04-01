How will the coronavirus pandemic re-shape Austin’s foodie culture?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin restaurants are struggling to stay afloat amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, forcing many owners to make the tough decision to close down despite statewide permission to continue take-out and delivery services.

So far in Texas, 2% of the more than 50,000 restaurants in the state have permanently shut down, the Texas Restaurant Association reports.

On top of that, another 32% have temporarily closed with another 12% expected to permanently close within the next 30 days.

It’s no different for some of Austin’s most iconic restaurants.

“We are temporarily closed,” said Chef Janelle Reynolds at Rosedale Kitchen. “We tried take out for a full week and decided as a company that it was safer for our team and for the public to close doors until this passes.”

Other restaurant owners and managers have made the decision to close out of an abundance of caution for the safety of both their workers and their customers.

L’Oca D’Oro in the Mueller neighborhood wrote in a Facebook post that it will shutter for three weeks and wait for further instruction from the local government.

“While we have loved providing comfort and deliciousness during this confusion, Fiore and I have come to the conclusion that we must stay home and encourage our workers to stay home and encourage you to stay home,” the post read.

In the United States, the restaurant industry lost more than three million jobs and $25 billion in sales in just the first three weeks of March.

