How Travis County is resuming in-person jury trials during COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After nearly two years of virtual and altered trials in Travis County, criminal and civil district court judges are outlining new health and safety procedures as their courtrooms resume in-person jury panels.

Judge Cliff Brown with the 147th Criminal District Court said that, as of Monday, criminal district courts are back and actively hosting in-person trials. Judge Brenda Kennedy with the 403rd Criminal District Court and Judge Julie Kocurek with the 390th Criminal District Court are proceeding the first two trials to resume in-person.

Beginning Monday, the Travis County criminal district courts will host two jury trials per week, with two backups in place in the event of any changes. Working alongside Austin Public Health officials, the courts have opted to host jury selections over a multi-day timespan, with smaller panels brought in each day.

COVID-19 safety measures in place including masking during trials and socially distancing the jury in the gallery, as opposed to in the typical jury box. Deliberations will be held in the court room opposite where the trial is being held, again to offer more space for jurors to socially distance themselves.

Brown said that he is currently working with county and health officials to consider whether or not to integrate COVID-19 testing into jury safety procedures. However, he did note that the option comes with a substantial cost.

Based on declining COVID-19 new cases and hospitalizations, Brown said staff have put that discussion on the backburner and will wait to see whether or not they will be considering requests for testing funds at a later date.

Judge Amy Clark Meachum with the 201st Civil District Court said civil and criminal courts have different needs and challenges as it relates to a return to in-person jury trials.

Since adapting to the pandemic nearly two years ago, she said the civil courts have been operating at a higher capacity with virtual offerings, having conducted 30 virtual jury trials. The civil district courts have also hosted in-person jury trials when the Austin-Travis County region has been categorized below Stage 5 COVID-19 risk-based guidelines.

However, she did note that some trial participants have preferred a virtual option over an in-person one. While she said she’s unsure whether virtual jury trials will continue beyond the pandemic, she said the civil district courts system has built up its virtual programming and resources to support that process.

Currently, Travis County’s civil district courts plan to begin rolling out jury panels for five jury trials starting at the end of March. Three of those panels will be held in-person, while two will be hosted virtually every week for the remainder of the spring and summer.