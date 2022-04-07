AUSTIN (KXAN) — Elon Musk announced overnight that he will indeed be speaking at the ‘Cyber Rodeo’ event happening at the Gigafactory near Austin Thursday. That event will be the first time the public has seen the massive factory.

Musk’s remarks, according to a tweet, will start at 9 p.m. That’s also when the ‘Cyber Rodeo’ live stream will start on Tesla’s YouTube.

You can find the live stream here. It is already up and running.

Musk also tweeted a timeline for the event overnight. Doors open at 4 p.m., festivities start at 8 and Musk says he will speak to the crowd of roughly 15,000 people at 9 p.m. The event is invite-only.

Outside of the Giga Factory, even in the early morning hours of Thursday, crews can be seen setting up for the massive event.