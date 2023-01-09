AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you want a behind-the-scenes look at how one of Austin’s biggest festivals operates, a good option is through volunteering.

South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference and Festivals and SXSW EDU are looking for local, national and international volunteers to contribute their time and skills.

Those interested are encouraged to sign up online or attend one of the SXSW volunteer calls, which will take place on Sunday, Jan. 15 and Tuesday, Jan.17. Attendees can expect to spend about an hour at the call.

SXSW offers three volunteer types, providing volunteers the role and schedule that works for them. Volunteers can choose from over 20 different crews supporting the production and operations of the conference and festivals.

Crews include accessibility, ambassadors, stage crew, registration, exhibitions, event transportation, sessions, tech and more.

Volunteers must be able to contribute a minimum of 24 hours during the event to receive an opportunity to attend SXSW or SXSW EDU. Volunteers interested in signing up for less than 24 hours can sign up on the new event support crew, which allows volunteers to get involved and experience the event during their shift. Both day and night positions are available. More information can be found here.

All prospective volunteers should register online. Volunteers can choose to complete their crew and shift selection online, or attend a SXSW volunteer call at the Austin Convention Center.

Those interested are encouraged to start their volunteer journey as soon as possible for the best selection of crew and shift availability. Volunteer sign up will open Jan. 9 here.

SXSW volunteer calls will be held at the Austin Convention Center on Sunday, Jan. 15 from 12-4 p.m. in Ballroom ABC on the first floor, and on Tuesday, Jan. 17 from 5-8 p.m. in Room 18ABC on the fourth floor.

Volunteers are encouraged to attend at their earliest convenience for the widest selection of crews and shifts. Volunteers who are unable to attend the volunteer calls or need additional information about volunteering can contact SXSW Event Operations at volunteer@sxsw.com.