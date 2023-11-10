AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Electrify Expo, an electric vehicle (EV) festival, is coming to Austin this weekend at the Circuit of the Americas, and for the first time ever, demo drives will happen on the Formula 1 track.

At the expo, attendees can drive and ride in the newest electric cars, trucks, e-bikes, and even electric skateboards.

“A growing number of consumers are eager to buy electric, but with the lack of access to test drive and see vehicles first-hand, consumers are reluctant on their path to purchase,” organizers said. “Electrify Expo is making it easier for consumers by providing a fun, new way to experience and try electric vehicles while providing companies a way to interact with potential EV shoppers through a fun and pressure-free environment.”

The event features the latest technology from well-known companies, as well as new companies trying to make a name for themselves in the electric vehicle industry. Organizers said the exhibitor roster includes BMW, Ford, Giant Bicycles, Lexus, Tesla, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo, NIU, Bosch E-bikes and many others.

“Electrify Expo is the destination for car lovers who want to talk with EV experts,” organizers said.

The Electrify Expo is running all weekend beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday.