AUSTIN (KXAN) — As thousands are without power as of Friday morning, those outages are also affecting traffic lights in the city.

The Austin Transportation Department has a map that shows which traffic signals currently have issues. At 10:26 a.m., ATD tweeted that 27 signals were flashing or dark because of outages. It also said it had restored 120 signals since the start of the ice storm, “with crews working 24h.”

It is also asking people to report dark traffic signals by calling 3-1-1, filling out an online form or using its mobile app.

The city has a total of 1,166 traffic signals and pedestrian hybrid beacons.

The city’s website also has a list of other data people can access, including traffic cameras and a map of every signal in the city.

If you encounter a light that is out, treat it like a four-way stop: